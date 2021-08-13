Will Fred impact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason opener?

The defending Super Bowl champions are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals for the first preseason game on Saturday night, but with Fred swirling south of Florida and on track to bring stormy weather to the Bay Area, the kickoff time could change.

On Thursday, the Bucs head coach Bruce Arians mentioned the possibility of moving that 7:30 p.m. start time earlier if necessary to avoid storm conditions, but the game is still on as of Friday morning.

According to FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg, the rain from Fred could make its way over Raymond James Stadium around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

"So maybe halfway through the game? Maybe three-quarters of the way through the game? But I got to be honest with you, Sunday looks to almost be a complete washout, at this point," he explained. Now maybe the storm moves 50 miles west and it changes a little bit."

RELATED: Brady, Bucs ready for first preseason game

Arians said the team wasn’t concerned if the game time will change.

"Knowing the League office, [we’ll know] about 10 minutes before the game," he joked.

As for preparations for the preseason, Tom Brady and the starts are expected to play, but not for very long – maybe a series or two.

Advertisement

"I'm excited to see them play and see where we're at as far as that goes when the lights come on," Arians said. "Especially the young guys."

