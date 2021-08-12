Brady, Bucs ready for first preseason game

Fewer than three weeks into training camp, Tom Brady's voice is already sounding a bit haggard. It's no need for concern. The 44-year-old is just a little horse after barking signals all morning.

"I've got to get my voice in shape too, along with your legs and everything else," Brady told reporters Thursday. "Other than that I'm feeling really strong, and really good."

Evidence of Brady's claim of feeling strong and good is shown by a lack of knee sleeve, which has long been a necessity for Brady before an offseason surgery to repair a torn MCL.

"It's just nice to practice and feel like I can just put a pair of shorts on and run out to practice," Brady said. "Last year it was ... taping it at 7:15 in the morning for an 11 o'clock practice."

"After games sometimes I would just wear the tape home and sleep in it," shared Brady.

Confidence in his ability to command the offense is also at an all-time high now that he's no longer having to learn a new system.

"Three weeks into camp I was still trying to figure out formations. You know, what does 'Tampa right' mean?" Brady recalled of last year's learning curve. "Now it just sort of rattles off your tongue."

Three weeks into camp, however, the Bucs aren't ready to pick up where they left off in February when they won the franchise's second Super Bowl. Saturday's preseason game against Cincinnati will show where the defending champs are.

"I'm excited to see them play and see where we're at as far as that goes when the lights come on," head coach Bruce Arians said. "Especially the young guys."