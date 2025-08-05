Bucs launching 'Express Entry' facial recognition at Raymond James Stadium. Here's how it works

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are launching new facial recognition technology known as ‘Express Entry.’ It's optional and will allow fans to walk right into Raymond James Stadium using just a selfie. The technology will also be available at all future events at Raymond James Stadium, including concerts.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will soon have a new option to skip long lines entering Raymond James Stadium – one that involves facial recognition technology.

What to know:

The new ‘Express Entry’ technology is completely optional, and fans will be able to walk right in using just a selfie.

Fans 18 and older can opt in by clicking here, then clicking the ‘Register Now’ button.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have launched 'Express Entry' facial recognition technology.

From there, you'll be able to log into your TicketMaster account and upload a selfie. That photo is then tied to your digital ticket – and on game day, all you have to do is walk through one of the Express Entry lanes at Raymond James Stadium or Bucs training camp.

If you have other people with you who haven't registered, but you have all their tickets, just tell the attendant how many are in your group, and you can all go in together.

In addition to Bucs games, the technology will also be available at all future events at Raymond James Stadium, including concerts.

Dig deeper:

The Bucs are using technology developed by a company called Wicket, which is already in use by other major sports teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays before Tropicana Field was damaged.

Pictured: Raymond James Stadium.

Officials say reaction from fans and staff around MLB has been overwhelmingly positive.

"One of the areas of feedback we consistently got was that the entry experience was a point of high friction, and so we were looking at ways in which we could improve the fan experience and offer something that was really easy, fast, hands-free and free flow, so people didn't even have to stop," Karri Zaremba with Major League Baseball said.

It's also important to note that photos aren't stored. They're instantly converted into a numeric code, then deleted.

Fans can also opt out at any time.

What's next:

The Bucs host their first 2025 preseason game this Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.