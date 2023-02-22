Bugtopia, a new exhibit featuring larger than life bugs opening at ZooTampa

Some larger than life creatures have arrived at ZooTampa in Lowry Park.

It’s all part of Bugtopia, a new family friendly event opening Saturday, February 25th meant to awe and educate.

The supersized bug exhibits includes 13 enormous, animatronic bugs and insects including a devil’s flower mantis, emperor scorpion, Mexican redknee tarantula, and a Madagascar sunset moth.

Guests will get a chance to ‘shrink down’ and see the world from the bug's perspective while learning all about the role they play in our ecosystem.

Bugtopia is included in zoo admission and will be open through the end of April.



