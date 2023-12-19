Crane collapses on Pinellas County condo building, prompts evacuation: Officials

article

A crane tipped over onto a building at Crystal Bay Condos on Tuesday, according to officials.

First responders say they are unsure why the crane tipped over at 2333 Feather Sound Dr in Clearwater. No injuries have been reported, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Authorities say the crane has been secured, and the driver got out safely.

According to officials, the buildings have been evacuated, and another crane is being brought in to remove the one that tipped over.

Pinellas County deputies say they are also at the scene assisting St. Pete fire crews.