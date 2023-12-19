Armed Tampa man calls himself 'Captain America' while demanding entry into MacDill AFB: Officials

article

A 33-year-old man told U.S. Air Force security that he was "Captain America" while trying to enter MacDill Air Force Base last month, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Nov. 3, Baruch Roche II told security that he had a meeting with the General of the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) when he was stopped at the gate and asked for identification.

Officials say Roche claimed that he had to provide top secret information.

When security personnel would not let him in, authorities say Roche became argumentative and threatened to come back every day to look for the officers denying him entry.

According to the criminal complaint, Roche was detained because of his suspicious behavior and security searched Roche's car. The complaint also states that there are several posted signs that say firearms are prohibited on MacDill AFB.

The DOJ says an AR-15 rifle was in the trunk of Roche's car, as well as five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammunition.

The Tampa Police Department also responded to the scene and interviewed Roche, according to the complaint. Officials say Roche was Baker Acted due to his extreme state of paranoia, psychosis and threat to harm USAF security personnel.

Roche was charged with one count of attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he could face a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison.

Officials say the indictment also means that Roche has to forfeit the rifle and ammunition that was found when he was detained.