Bumps, cracks, and potholes set to be smoothed over across Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County board of commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to use $35 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to improve roadways across the county.

The funds will be used to resurface eight major roadway corridors, 89 neighborhood roads, and repair 32 roadways.

"As we all know, the need is just so tremendous in every way," said Commissioner Pat Kemp, the boar chair. "Armenia Avenue north of Kennedy, I mean, I find it shocking the condition that it’s in so I’m glad to see that’s on the list, and I haven’t driven every road in the county but some of the worst roads I’ve ever seen are in Wimauma."

In the approved plan, a majority of the funds will be allocated to roads in district 4, covering eastern and southernmost areas of Hillsborough County.

"The people of eastern and southern Hillsborough County bared the brunt of the suburban sprawl we have experienced over the course of the last few decades, they are literally crying out for maintenance from the crumbling infrastructure in their area," said Commissioner Stacy White of district 4. "There are minority communities in district four that will benefit from this, there are farmers and ranchers and other economic engines that will benefit from this, there are commuters from sprawling communities who will benefit from this."

Drivers say they’re relieved to hear county commissioners are investing in the roadways.

"The gravel is kind of like dissipating and it’s kind of like, washing away or just holes that are actually becoming sinkholes, it just dips in and I’m starting to see signs out there that say hey, dips in the road and whatnot," said Donny Munoz, who lives in Hillsborough County.

The county provided a list of some of the areas that will be improved using the $35 million in ARPA funding:

North Wilder Road from U.S. Highway 92 to Knights Griffin Road in East Hillsborough

Riverview Drive from South U.S. Highway 41 to Alafia Drive in Gibsonton

North Howard Avenue from West Kennedy Boulevard to West Saint Louis Street in Tampa

North Westshore Boulevard from West Kennedy Boulevard to West Spruce Street/West Boy Scout Boulevard in Tampa

Oakfield Drive from South Lakewood Drive to South Parsons Avenue in Brandon

North Habana Avenue from West Hillsborough Avenue to West Waters Avenue in Carrollwood

Regents Park Drive and Pebble Creek Drive in New Tampa

Tobacco Road from Hutchinson Road to Van Dyke Road in Keystone

County Commissioners approved another $5 million to be spent on roadway improvements.

Advertisement

For more information on each project, click here.