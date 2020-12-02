Bundle up: Coldest temperatures of the season arrives in Tampa Bay area

The Bay Area is waking up to a cold start to the day. In fact, it's the coldest morning so far this season, but the temperatures will rebound later in the day.

Most towns in the region were either in the 30s or the 40s with a wind that is making it feel like the 30s.

FOX 13's meteorologist Tony Sadiku says Wednesday the coldest morning for the Tampa Bay area since mid-January.

"Seven mile-per-hour winds make a difference. It essentially removes any warmth your body is trying to trap, so it feels colder," he said. "It's one of those mornings where you will want to bundle up -- I'm talking a few layers, probably the hats, the gloves the scarves. The cold air means business."

The forecast highs will bring the area to the low 60s.

"We barely touch 60 degrees yesterday in Tampa, so this is our first sign that we are going to start to see things improve in the temperature department," Sadiku said. "As we get into your Thursday, the winds shifting more out of the east, that will drag in some warmth -- but still dry, for now."

By Friday, it will be a different story, he said.

"Look what happens by Friday into Saturday, all of that moisture is starting to return," Sadiku said. "We got a series of cold fronts. One this Saturday, and then another one on Monday."