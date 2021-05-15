Busch Gardens, Adventure Island not requiring masks for fully vaccinated guests

Busch Gardens and Adventure Island will no longer require guests to wear a face-covering while inside the theme parks if they are fully vaccinated. Employees, however, are still required to wear a mask.

The parks say the decision was made based on the recently announced guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which said fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear a mask indoors in most situations.

In a statement to FOX 13, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island said the parks will not require anyone to show proof of vaccination but are asking guests to respectfully comply with the policy.

Earlier this month, the parks ended temperature checks and relaxed its social distancing policy from six feet to three feet.

The parks say they will continue to monitor the coronavirus environment and make any necessary changes.

