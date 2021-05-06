Busch Gardens Tampa ends temperature checks, relaxes distancing, keeps mask requirements

If your weekend plans include heading to Busch Gardens, you might notice the temperature check signs and tents are gone.

One day after Disney and Universal made COVID-19 protocol changes, other area theme parks are following suit. And it’s not just doing away with temperature checks.

Busch Gardens Tampa now joins Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld with the change to its COVID-19 measures.

The theme parks rolled back temperature checks and reduced social distancing measures in certain places from six feet to three.

Parkgoers like Terri Earls say it’s a relief.

"The last time we were here, it was a very long wait. And we even got irritated and left because the wait was so long. It was backed up because of temperature checks, because of checking the bags, just everything!" Earls said.

But some measures will remain. Face masks are still required, and capacity is still limited.

Busch Gardens says enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures will also stay in place.

FOX 13 reached out to Legoland Water Park in Winter Haven to see if they have any updated safety procedures. In a statement, they said beginning May 14, social distancing around the property will be marked with spaced intervals of three feet or more and temperature screening upon entry will no longer be required for guests or employees. Information is available at legoland.com/florida/ways-we-are-making-it-safe-to-visit/.