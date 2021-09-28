Busch Gardens announces in-park Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

article

The food choices at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are getting an upgrade Thursday. Chick-fil-A is set to open its first-ever theme park location for thrill-seekers looking to satisfy their craving for chicken and waffle fries in between rides.

Back in August, Busch Gardens said Chick-fil-A was coming to the park "this fall," but an official opening date had not been announced until today, when the park gave its most loyal fans the news in its Instagram stories.

The new restaurant takes the place of the former Bengal Bistro in the Jungala area of the park, near the tigers and orangutans.

The in-park restaurant will offer a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more, Busch Gardens says.

The theme park is open seven days a week but this Chick-fil-A will operate like every one of its other locations by closing Sundays.

