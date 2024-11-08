Busch Gardens elephant dies at age 54: ‘She has left a big hole in all our hearts’

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is mourning the loss of its Asian elephant named Rosie.

According to the theme park, the average lifespan for female Asian elephants is 45-47. Rosie was 54 years old when she passed away.

Rosie surpassed the average lifespan for a female Asian elephant. Image is courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The theme park said her care team attended to her many needs and gave her the attention she needed at her advanced age.

Busch Gardens says Rosie helped educate millions of guests every year about the threats that face her wild counterparts and contributed to research efforts to ‘better understand and provide insight into how to help elephants around the world.’

Busch Gardens staff say Rosie left a big hole in their hearts. Image is courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

In a social media post, the theme park stated, "Her animal care specialists will miss her excited trumpets on the first day a fall chill is in the air, the way every food seemed to be her favorite food, her adorably intense eye contact during every interaction and her ‘Rosie Rumbles’- a sound that she made when she was excited to see them. Though she was the smallest member of our herd, she has left a big hole in all our hearts."

