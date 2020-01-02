Busch Gardens giving free admission all year long for kids 5 and under

article

Children five years of age and under can get free admission to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island all year long with the theme park's "Preschool Card."

Parents can register on the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website to get the card, which will allow any children under the age of five to visit the parks for free through Dec. 31, 2020.

The offer is only available for Florida residents, and parents must sign up for the card in advance online. The Preschool Card is not available for signup at the front gates of the park. Parents have until May 17 to sign up.

The pass does not include free parking, separately ticketed events or other discounts.

A similar offer is available for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica as well, though online registration is required by Feb. 3. You must make your first visit by March 31 in order to receive the SeaWorld card.

For both the Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Preschool Cards, verification of the child's age may be requested upon entry.

LINK: For more information, visit the Busch Gardens website.