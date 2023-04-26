Busch Gardens offers free admission for active military, vets and families

Busch Gardens is honoring our military by giving those who serve and their families free park admission.

It’s part of the theme park’s annual Waves of Honor program.

All active duty members of the military, veterans and their families can spend the day at Busch Gardens without paying a fee to get in through July 9. Active duty military and their guests can continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission throughout the year.

Busch Gardens has offered free admission to the U.S. military for 20 years and more than 10 million U.S. military guests and their families have visited Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Williamsburg through the Waves of Honor program.