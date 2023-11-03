Busch Gardens releases new details about new Phoenix Rising coaster, other 2024 attractions

article

Busch Gardens announced a high-profile roller coaster called ‘Phoenix Rising’ would be opening in 2024, and new details about the park's tenth coaster and other new attractions are now out.

Phoenix Rising will offer adrenaline junkies the ability to soar high above the Serengeti Plain before going on a journey over Pantopia. It will be the park's first coaster to feature onboard audio and lighting.

'Phoenix Rising' is set to open in the spring of 2024 at Busch Gardens. Image is courtesy of Busch Gardens.

The suspended family-friendly coaster will feature a 1,831-foot track with a maximum speed of 44 miles per hour. The minimum rider height will be 42 inches.

Another attraction will be opening at Adventure Island, Busch Gardens' water park, in 2024 - Castaway Falls. The multi-level water-play attraction comes as part of the water park's biggest expansion in its 40-plus-year history.

Photo courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Representatives with the theme park also hinted at a new ice skating show opening in the new year and renovations coming to Kangaloom, one of the habitats where kangaroos and wallabies live.