Lion at Busch Gardens, Simon, passes away at 17-years-old

Busch Gardens announced Thursday its mourning the loss of Simon, its beloved lion, who passed away just shy of 18-years-old.

Late last week, Simon's health rapidly declined, and despite the best efforts of veterinary teams, the park decided to humanely euthanize him. According to the park, he passed surrounded by those who loved and cared for him.

READ: Jennifer Lopez coming to Tampa on first tour in 5 years

Simon arrived at Busch Gardens in 2007 as a cub and lived a long and vibrant life, park representatives said. He was a playful soul both as a cub and into adulthood - breaking open coconuts and pumpkins and taking baths in beds of spices and seasonings.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The Busch Gardens care team will now focus on caring for their other lion, Rose.