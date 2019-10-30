Expand / Collapse search

Busch Gardens wants to fill 200 open job positions before the holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens is hiring for the holidays – and it comes with some perks, including free park admission.

The theme park is hoping to fill more than 200 part and full-time positions as the holiday season approaches. They are searching for:

  • Food service attendants
  • Park operation hosts
  • Sales clerks
  • Cooks
  • Other occupations

Applicants can apply online to schedule an interview time. Employees can get free admission to the theme park, discounts, free tickets, and other benefits.

LINK: For more information and to apply, head to Busch Gardens' website
 