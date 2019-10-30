Busch Gardens wants to fill 200 open job positions before the holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens is hiring for the holidays – and it comes with some perks, including free park admission.
The theme park is hoping to fill more than 200 part and full-time positions as the holiday season approaches. They are searching for:
- Food service attendants
- Park operation hosts
- Sales clerks
- Cooks
- Other occupations
Applicants can apply online to schedule an interview time. Employees can get free admission to the theme park, discounts, free tickets, and other benefits.
