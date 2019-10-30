Busch Gardens wants to fill 200 open job positions before the holiday season

article

Busch Gardens is hiring for the holidays – and it comes with some perks, including free park admission.

The theme park is hoping to fill more than 200 part and full-time positions as the holiday season approaches. They are searching for:

Food service attendants

Park operation hosts

Sales clerks

Cooks

Other occupations

Applicants can apply online to schedule an interview time. Employees can get free admission to the theme park, discounts, free tickets, and other benefits.

LINK: For more information and to apply, head to Busch Gardens' website

