Businesses banking on spring training hope die-hard fans turn out despite limited ballpark attendance

For 20 years Loraine Bronson’s income has had a boost from spring training baseball.

"Now, it’s just totally different," she said.

Bronson is a server at Lenny’s Restaurant in Clearwater, known as a favorite of Philadelphia Phillies fans and sometimes even players.

"I’m going to miss my players because now they have to have tracking devices. They can go home and to the field, not come to a restaurant to see us," she explained.

At spring training fields throughout Florida and Arizona, crowd size will be limited. So, will the fans come?

"I think that’s going to be the big unknown," offered Steve Hayes, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. "But much like the Super Bowl, there was limited attendance, but you still had people come in for the experience."

The most fanatic fans are already making plans.

"I’m going to go on my computer when tickets go on sale and the three games I hope to be at, and I’m going to cross my fingers," shared Tony Penecale, a Phillies Super-Phan known as "Tornado Tony."

He dresses in an outfit similar to Uncle Sam and attends games in Philadelphia and Clearwater taking pictures with fans and firing up the crowd.

He says he hopes spring training can pay off for businesses around stadiums despite COVID-19.

"You may not be getting 10,000 people a game, but you’re still getting some activity and hopefully it will keep the economy flowing a little bit down in that area," he said.

Bronson is not expecting a home run, but she and others who benefit from baseball are hoping spring training isn’t a strike-out.

