'Buy a day, Get a 2nd day free' Universal Orlando tickets offered to Florida residents

Universal Orlando Resort is offering Florida residents two limited-time ticket promotions.

Available now, Florida residents can purchase a 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket and receive a second day completely free to use anytime between now and January 31, 2020. These tickets include access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. For just $25 more, a third day at Universal's Volcano Bay can be added. The tickets have limited black out dates.

Florida residents can also save up to $75 on Florida Resident passes when purchasing between now and January 6, 2020. Resident passes start at less than $13 a month and include of variety of 2-park and 3-park options.

Starting November 16, Universal Orlando Resort will offer park guests several holiday experiences, including Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's, and Grinchmas.

For more information and to take advantage of these ticket deals, visit the Universal Orlando website.