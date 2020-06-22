Caddy's employees test positive for COVID-19, social media post says

A well-known restaurant chain says its locations will undergo deep cleaning after employees exhibited symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Caddy’s made the announcement on the Facebook pages of each of its five locations: four in Pinellas County and one in Manatee County.

The post said, despite temperature checks, daily questionnaires, and following CDC guidelines, employees still got sick.

“We were informed on June 22nd that some employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” Caddy’s said. “Effective immediately, we will be disinfecting all of our Caddy’s Restaurants.”

Caddy’s did not say it would close any of its restaurants. It was unclear when the cleaning was taking place.

Caddy’s locations include Bradenton, Indian Shores, Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Gulfport.