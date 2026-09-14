Caladesi Island State Park could expand with proposed 42-acre land purchase
CLEARWATER, Fla. - State officials are considering purchasing a nearly untouched 42-acre barrier island property known as Mandalay Bay, located next to Caladesi Island State Park just north of Clearwater Beach.
The property is part of Florida's effort to conserve land and wildlife, but the purchase has not been finalized.
Conservation plan
What we know:
Mandalay Bay is technically located within Clearwater and is currently listed for $37 million.
The property was initially listed in early 2024 and includes a three-bedroom, three-bath home.
Last year, the state began considering the property for purchase using Florida Forever funds, a state program aimed at acquiring land for conservation and recreation.
In June, the property was officially added to the program's anticipated purchases list.
Why Clearwater supports the purchase
The backstory:
Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector has expressed support for the state purchasing the property.
Rector says connecting the property with Caladesi Island State Park could make the park easier to access.
Currently, visitors traveling to Caladesi Island typically reach it by taking a ferry from Honeymoon Island State Park.
"By joining it now with the city of Clearwater, you'll be able to walk up North Beach Clearwater into Caladesi State Park," he said.
He also says the purchase could attract more tourism to the area.
Potential wildlife habitat
Big picture view:
State records indicate the property could provide habitat for sea turtles and several shorebird species.
Those include:
- Snowy plovers
- Least terns
- American oystercatchers
The potential purchase would add conserved land next to an existing state park while protecting habitat for wildlife.
What happens to the house?
What we don't know:
That's still unclear.
The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bath home, but it has not been determined what would happen to the house if the state ultimately purchases the property.
The purchase itself is still under consideration.
Evaluations ahead
What's next:
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is evaluating the potential acquisition through the Florida Forever program.
FOX 13 reached out to the Florida DEP for more information about the next steps but had not received a response.
The Source: FOX 13's reporting is based on Florida state records, property listing information and an interview with Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. FOX 13 also reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for additional information about the potential acquisition.