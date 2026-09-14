Caladesi Island State Park could expand with proposed 42-acre land purchase

The Brief Florida officials are considering purchasing a 42-acre barrier island property next to Caladesi Island State Park. The Mandalay Bay property is listed for $37 million and was added to the state's list of anticipated purchases list in June. If purchased, the land could provide additional habitat for sea turtles and several threatened or protected shorebird species.



State officials are considering purchasing a nearly untouched 42-acre barrier island property known as Mandalay Bay, located next to Caladesi Island State Park just north of Clearwater Beach.

The property is part of Florida's effort to conserve land and wildlife, but the purchase has not been finalized.

Conservation plan

What we know:

Mandalay Bay is technically located within Clearwater and is currently listed for $37 million.

The property was initially listed in early 2024 and includes a three-bedroom, three-bath home.

Last year, the state began considering the property for purchase using Florida Forever funds, a state program aimed at acquiring land for conservation and recreation.

In June, the property was officially added to the program's anticipated purchases list.

Why Clearwater supports the purchase

The backstory:

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector has expressed support for the state purchasing the property.

Rector says connecting the property with Caladesi Island State Park could make the park easier to access.

Currently, visitors traveling to Caladesi Island typically reach it by taking a ferry from Honeymoon Island State Park.

"By joining it now with the city of Clearwater, you'll be able to walk up North Beach Clearwater into Caladesi State Park," he said.

He also says the purchase could attract more tourism to the area.

Potential wildlife habitat

Big picture view:

State records indicate the property could provide habitat for sea turtles and several shorebird species.

Those include:

Snowy plovers

Least terns

American oystercatchers

The potential purchase would add conserved land next to an existing state park while protecting habitat for wildlife.

What happens to the house?

What we don't know:

That's still unclear.

The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bath home, but it has not been determined what would happen to the house if the state ultimately purchases the property.

The purchase itself is still under consideration.

Evaluations ahead

What's next:

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is evaluating the potential acquisition through the Florida Forever program.

FOX 13 reached out to the Florida DEP for more information about the next steps but had not received a response.