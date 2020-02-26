California artist has been living, experiencing Tampa – and his 'feel-good' work will be on full display

“Artist residency” is one of the big trends in the art community, and there is one artist who has been soaking up the culture in Tampa Bay.

When Gregory Siff started to paint the iconic University of Tampa minarets, local may start to get a feel for how he works.

"I can see the image,” he told FOX 13. “Tell it the way I want to tell it. Weigh it and balance, and then deliver something that says, 'That's our iconic minarets.'"

Those minarets are just one thing that Siff has seen and experienced since coming to Tampa.

Siff has been spending the month soaking up Tampa Bay culture. He is taking part in an artist residency with the Cass Contemporary art gallery in Tampa. On a wall within the gallery, it will show all the things he experienced during his month in the region.

It's the latest trend in the art industry. In Siff's case, the Los Angeles-based artist becomes immersed in local culture. He then conveys what he has experienced in his art.

Siff has been an opera singer, an actor and a voice over artist. He found his voice though with his painting.

He described his art as "feel-good." Cass Contemporary's Cassie Greatens agreed.

"That's how you feel when you are around Gregory,” Greatens said, “and that's what his artwork is like."

You can see the results of Siff's month-long Tampa Bay artist residence on Friday night at Cass Contemporary, located at 2722 South MacDill Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

LINK: For more information, head over to Cass Contemporary’s website.