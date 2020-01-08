Camera catches black bear sneaking snack from Central Florida homeowner’s trash can

A black bear was caught on camera knocking over a trash can and stealing a bag of garbage in the early morning hours of Jan. 5.

The bear bandit struck in Eustis, Florida, which is in the Orlando area.

Home-security footage from Quan Nguyen shows the bear cub knocking over a trash can, flipping the lid and dashing off with a full bag of trash.

“He was just hungry,” Nguyen wrote. “Our kids are cleaning up the trash, but they really don’t seem to mind, knowing that a bear was here.”

Nguyen said he thought the cub was most likely afraid of construction taking place in the area.

