Campaign stop brings VP Mike Pence to Clearwater

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive in Clearwater on Wednesday for part of the president's "Faith in America" campaign tour.

His office said Pence will hold the campaign event at 3 p.m. at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort.

Those in Pinellas County can expect some traffic closures due to Pence's visit. Roadways that will have closures include:

10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy Boulevard/Park Boulevard, and 66th Street North

Noon and 2 p.m.: 66th Street North, Bryan Dairy Road, and Starkey Road, and 86th Avenue North

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Starkey Road, Bryan Dairy Road, US Highway 19, State Road 60 from US Highway 19 to Mandalay Avenue on Clearwater Beach

3 p.m and 5 p.m.: State Road 60 from Clearwater Beach to Tampa International Airport

Air Force 2 is scheduled to land in Tampa International Airport late Wednesday morning.