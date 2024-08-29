Campus monitor at Pinellas County high school arrested on sexual battery charge: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A campus monitor for a Pinellas County high school was arrested on a sexual battery charge on Thursday, according to investigators.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Demetrious Jones, 36, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Police said they responded to a Pinellas Park apartment complex on Wednesday after they were alerted to potential sexual activity happening in a vehicle in the parking lot. Once at the complex, officers said they saw a 15-year-old walking away from a vehicle that had left the area.

Authorities said they learned through their investigation that the teen was having sex with a man in the vehicle, who was later identified by police as Jones.

Jones is a Pinellas County school district campus monitor who works at Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School in Seminole, detectives learned. The teen victim is a current student at that high school.

Investigators said Jones and the victim have a had a relationship that's been going on for "a period of time that is yet to be determined."

During an interview with PPPD detectives, Jones admitted to contacting and being present with the victim, but he denied any sexual contact. However, Pinellas Park police arrested him for sexual battery and took him to the Pinellas County Jail.

PPPD is urging any other students who may be a victim of any sexual contact or inappropriate relationship with Jones to contact their local law enforcement agency.

