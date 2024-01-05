2 Florida men indicted for Jan. 6 Capitol breach soon before 2-year anniversary of attack

article

Two Florida men were charged in a recently unsealed indictment for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach almost exactly two years ago.

A Bradenton man and a North Port man were named in the indictment and charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, by the FBI. Tom Vournas, 62, of Bradenton, and Leonard Lobianco, 52, of North Port, will make their initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida on their charges.

READ: Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of teen at Winter Haven Publix

According to the Justice Department, Vournas is charged with a plethora of felony offenses including civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Lobianco was charged with civil disorder, a felony, and multiple misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 6, 2021, Vournas allegedly used a chemical irritant to assault law enforcement officers on the Capitol grounds and brought the weapon inside the Capitol building.

In the nearly two years since the breach of the Capitol, over 1,230 people have been charged across the country, including over 440 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.