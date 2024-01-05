Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of teen at Winter Haven Publix

article

A 19-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after officers say he stabbed a teen to death at a Publix in Winter Haven.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Teville Xavier Burgess was arrested Thursday in connection with the November 9 stabbing.

Police say Burgess told them that he was jumped by unknown people inside the supermarket before the stabbing.

However, according to investigators, evidence from the scene, witness statements and video footage tell a story that conflicts with Burgess’s statements.

According to an affidavit, Burgess said that he had exchanged words in the Publix parking lot with unknown subjects.

Police cars outside a Winter Haven Publix where a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Officers say he told them he went into Publix to get a phone charger and asked several people to use their phone, but they declined. Police add that Burgess did not ask for help or to call 911.

Burgess, according to the affidavit, then bought a can of soup and picked up a frying pan. Officers say he briefly walked through the store before grabbing a paring knife with a 3.5-inch blade.

Police say he went to purchase the knife, but before he did, he took it out of the packaging and placed it in his pocket.

According to an affidavit, Burgess watched the unknown subjects approach the front doors of the supermarket.

Police say Burgess stated that the "unknown subjects" approached non-aggressively and said, "Yo."

Investigators at scene of deadly stabbing at Winter Haven Publix.

Then, according to police, Burgess picked up a can of soup and swung it at the victim’s face.

The affidavit states that Burgess told police he heard someone say, "he’s got a knife" and everyone began to disperse.

Police say Burgess told them that he began running down an aisle and someone running in front of him fell down.

When Burgess turned around, according to the affidavit, Burgess stabbed the victim in the chest.

According to the affidavit, Burgess initially hid the knife, but a witness convinced him to find it and put it in his pocket until police asked for it.

"The non-stop commitment of our detectives to find closure for the victim's family shows how dedicated they are to finding the truth," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We can't always take cases at face value because there can be elements that are overlooked. As in this case, the truth was in the many details that were uncovered."

Burgess has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a weapon.