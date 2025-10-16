Captain, crew accused of illegally harvesting stone crab in Pasco County

The Brief FWC has charged the captain and crew of a Pasco County stone crab vessel with illegal harvesting. They are accused of illegally harvesting 65 pounds of stone crab claws. Stone crab season began on Oct. 15.



Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in Pasco County have charged the captain and crew of a commercial stone crab vessel with multiple violations for illegally harvesting more than 65 pounds of stone crab claws from unauthorized lines and traps.

The investigation began on Sept. 26, when FWC officers found a continuous line of blue crab traps near Gulf Harbors.

According to the FWC, the line lacked buoys, which violates state law.

Given the timing, stone crab season began on Oct. 15, officers suspected the traps were being used illegally to harvest stone crabs.

On Oct. 15, an officer conducting surveillance observed a commercial vessel pulling the same blue crab traps and confirmed the occupants were harvesting stone crabs from the traps.

Additionally, a commercial stone crab buoy had been placed on the north end of the line, which did not match the blue crab tag numbers on the traps.

"The patience and teamwork demonstrated by the officers involved made this case possible," said FWC Capt. Matthew Dallarosa, Southwest Region. "We are proud to support Florida’s lawful commercial stone crab industry and stop those who attempt to exploit this valuable resource."

What's next:

The illegally harvested stone crab claws were seized and sold to the highest bidder within the commercial stone crab industry.

Stone crab harvest season closes on May 2.

The names of the people involved in this case have not been released.

