Captured fugitive in Capitol riot case asks judge for bond

January 6 accused rioter and fugitive Olivia Pollock was on the run for 10 months until she and two others were caught by the FBI last month hiding in Groveland, Florida.

Now, fresh off her capture, she wants out of jail.

During a hearing in a Federal DC courtroom Thursday, she was asking a judge for bond. But, U.S. federal prosecutor Matthew Graves was fighting it, pointing out she’s already proven to be a flight risk.

READ: 'Hit hard baby:' Video captures mother encouraging child to injure sibling: HCSO

"There is no reason to believe the defendant would not flee again if released, therefore the government respectfully request that the court revoke a Olivia Pollock‘s pretrial release" argued Graves.

Pollock is accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot along with her brother, Jonathan Pollock, and Joseph Hutchinson, Michael Perkins, and Joshua Doolin. All five are from Polk County.

Last year, Doolin and Perkins were convicted of the rioting charges and are now serving their prison sentences.

Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson were set to go to trial last spring, but both removed their ankle monitors and skipped town. They joined Olivia’s brother Jonathan Pollock, who was a fugitive for nearly three years.

Tampa defense attorney and legal analyst Anthony Rickman says all three will face even more charges.

"I expect the government to come after them extremely hard, ultimately convicting them and sending them to prison," said Rickman.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Prosecutors say on January 6, Jonathan Pollock, Hutchinson and Doolin charged the fence at the Capitol and began attacking police. Federal agents say Michael Perkins attacked a police officer with a flag pole, hitting him in the chest and over the head. They say Olivia Pollock also attack Capitol police, hitting one officer as she tried to breach the police line. Jonathan Pollock is seen on Cell video pulling and dragging one officer down the Capitol steps.

After hearing arguments from the government and Pollock’s lawyer, the judge denied bond for Pollock. She and her two codefendants will remain in jail until their trial.