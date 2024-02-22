'Hit hard baby:' Video captures mother encouraging child to injure sibling: HCSO

A Seffner mother is under arrest and charged with child abuse.

Authorities went to the home of Karyn Parrish, 28, on Tuesday for a welfare check.

Hillsborough County deputies along with an investigator from the Department of Child and Families met with Parrish and asked to speak with her two children.

Deputies say one of the children, who is under the age of five, exhibited signs of distress, shaking and crying.

The child had a bruise on their cheek about two inches in size. Deputies asked the child how they got the bruise.

"Maybe my mom," the child responded. "Maybe she was slapping me around. She doesn't remember."

Parrish admitted she slapped the child at least three times.

Detectives discovered disturbing videos on Parrish's phone. In one video she told one of her children to strike their sibling with a belt. In one of the recordings, Parrish can be heard laughing and saying, "Hit harder. Hit hard, baby. Beat the crap out of the sly devil."

Detectives additionally found a video in which Parrish told her child that they were going to be tortured, and if they died, then so be it.

Parrish was arrested and charged with child abuse and taken to Orient Road Jail without incident.

The children are now in the care of a relative.

"It is absolutely gut-wrenching and incomprehensible to have a case like this, where a mother would inflict such horrifying treatment on her own children," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "My heart aches for these two young and innocent children. As Your Sheriff, I promise you that our team will not rest until we ensure that all the children in our community are safe."