Car crashes into building, driver hospitalized: CPD

The Brief A driver went to the hospital after crashing into a building in Clearwater early Thursday, according to police. It happened off Court St. near Chestnut St. around 3:30 a.m. No word on what caused the crash.



A car crash left a building damaged and sent a driver to the hospital early Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said.

What we know:

CPD said the crash happened off Court St. near Chestnut St. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A car crashed into a building in Clearwater early Thursday, sending the driver to the hospital.

Officers helped get the driver out of the car, police said. Paramedics then took the driver to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Clearwater Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: