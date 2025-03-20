Car crashes into building, driver hospitalized: CPD
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A car crash left a building damaged and sent a driver to the hospital early Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said.
What we know:
CPD said the crash happened off Court St. near Chestnut St. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
A car crashed into a building in Clearwater early Thursday, sending the driver to the hospital.
Officers helped get the driver out of the car, police said. Paramedics then took the driver to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Clearwater Police Department.
