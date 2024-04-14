Car crashes into Florida restaurant leaves 1 dead, 4 hospitalized: FHP

article

An 80-year-old Matlacha woman died on Saturday evening after a car crashed into a Florida restaurant, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a sedan being driven by a 24-year-old Cape Coral man was headed east on Pine Island Road NW, south of Island Avenue just before 6 p.m.

According to officials, the car swerved off the road, entered the north gravel shoulder and hit a no parking sign and

wooden decorative post.

READ: Dead body found in mangroves, Tampa police investigating

FHP says the car continued forward and collided with the outside dining area at "The BBQ Place." Five patrons were sitting at the tables at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Troopers say the car hit all five people, the building and a parked motorcycle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car kept moving forward and hit several other posts, mailboxes and garbage cans, then reentered the road and hit a 63-year-old Cape Coral man's pickup truck.

READ: Plane lands in Winter Haven without using landing gear: Police

The 80-year-old Matlacha woman died at the scene while the other four restaurant-goers, whose ages range from 55-77, were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter