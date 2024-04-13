Plane lands in Winter Haven without using landing gear: Police

article

A plane landed on a runway at Winter Haven Regional Airport without landing gear engaged on Saturday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Officials say around 11:15 a.m. Winter Haven Fire responded to the airport after the aircraft landed.

The plane landed safely and there were no injuries to anyone on the plane or on the ground, according to the police department.

Authorities say there was no fuel leak and no other hazardous situations.

Information regarding the aircraft itself or how many people were on board was not available, according to police.

"We are very thankful there were no injuries and the incident didn't evolve into a more serious situation," stated the Winter Haven Police Department.

