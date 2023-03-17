Car catches fire after crashing into Panera Bread at The Shops at Wiregrass

article

A driver collided with an exterior wall of a Panera Bread located in Wesley Chapel, and the vehicle caught fire.

The view from SkyFOX shows a silver car with serious front-end damage near the restaurant entrance, which is located at The Shops at Wiregrass.

Tire marks were visible in the grassy area adjacent to the Panera Bread.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but Pasco County officials didn't describe the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.