2 injured, car crashes into Publix semi-truck while merging onto I-275: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A car crashed into a Publix tractor trailer after the driver lost control on a wet road early Sunday morning, according to officials.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a Toyota Yaris being driven by a 18-year-old St. Petersburg man was headed north on the I-375 entrance ramp just before 6 a.m. According to troopers, a Publix tractor trailer being driven by a 34-year-old Lakeland man was headed north on I-275.
While speeding on the wet road, the 18-year-old lost control of the Toyota while merging onto I-275, according to authorities.
FHP says the Toyota rotated and traveled across the roadway gore.
The car hit the trailer, according to officials. Troopers say the 18-year-old and his passenger, a 28-year-old man from St. Petersburg, were both seriously injured.
The Lakeland man was not injured, according to FHP.