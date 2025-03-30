Car fire sparks brush fire in Sebring on Saturday: HCSO
SEBRING, Fla. - A vehicle fire started a 5-acre brush fire on Saturday near Hammock Road in Sebring, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
The Sebring Fire Department says that the fire began in the area of Golfview Rd. and Alan Rd.
No residents in the area were evacuated, and fire crews say the fire has been cleared.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and the Sebring Fire Department.
