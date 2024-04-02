Expand / Collapse search
Car in deadly Pinellas Park hit-and-run found, search underway for driver: Police

Published  April 2, 2024 10:00pm EDT
Pinellas Park
Police in Pinellas Park have found the car they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday, but they’re still working to figure out who was driving.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police said they found the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened over the weekend. 

The 2018-2022 gray Hyundai Accent was found Tuesday in an apartment complex with extensive damage, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Officers did not say which Pinellas Park apartment complex the vehicle was found at. 

"We've identified the owner of the vehicle," Pinellas Park Sgt. Alexander Matson said. "Currently, our investigators are still looking into who was behind the wheel of that car."

This comes after 36-year-old Michael Vilaysack was found lying in a ditch on Sunday morning along 62nd Avenue North after being hit by a car, police said. Car debris was found near the victim and authorities said his injuries were consistent with the crash. 

He died at the scene of the crash, and investigators believe Vilaysack may still be alive had the driver stopped and called 911. 

"No matter the circumstances, you should pull over to the side of the road, contact law enforcement, contact 911 and then that way emergency services can be summoned to the scene," Matson said.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and run is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864 and reference case number "2024-18244." You can also share tips anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-8477.

