Man found lying in Pinellas Park ditch after deadly hit-and-run: Police

Pinellas Park Police say they responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived to the 4200 block of 62nd Ave N around 9 a.m., the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, car debris was found near the victim and his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Pinellas Park Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating.

