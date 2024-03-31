Man found lying in Pinellas Park ditch after deadly hit-and-run: Police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park Police say they responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on Sunday morning.
When first responders arrived to the 4200 block of 62nd Ave N around 9 a.m., the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, car debris was found near the victim and his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Pinellas Park Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating.
