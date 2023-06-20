Vehicle slams into Lakeland home killing man inside, police say

article

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man from Brazil Monday afternoon.

According to police, 27-year-old Dalton Collins, of Lakeland, was traveling southbound on Longfellow Boulevard when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of North Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 4:10 p.m.

Officers say Collins continued through the intersection, struck two signposts, and slammed into a home on the 2100 block of North Crystal Lake Drive, striking a 24-year-old man inside.

According to LPD, emergency crews began life-saving measures, but the 24-year-old died at the scene.

Police say neither Collins nor his passenger were injured. Two other people inside the home did not require medical treatment, according to LPD.

READ: Florida man known as ‘Pooh Bear’ arrested after chess game turns deadly, police say

Police say they have not released the victim’s name due to an open investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash should contact investigating Officer Travis Payne at Travis.Payne@Lakelandgov.net.

