$1 toll plan on St. Pete Beach meets fierce opposition from locals

The Brief The St. Pete Beach mayor introduced a proposal to add $1 tolls at three entry points onto the island. Supporters said the toll revenue could help fund $200 million in infrastructure needs over five years. Opponents argue the plan is unfair, may violate state law and could harm workers and tourism.



At Monday night’s commission meeting, St. Pete Beach city staff outlined more than $200 million in capital improvement needs coming over the next five years, mostly tied to wastewater and stormwater systems.

In November, St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila noted that one way to raise that money without increasing taxes on residents is to allow the Florida Department of Transportation to take over Gulf Boulevard and establish a $1 toll at three access points. The toll would apply to drivers who don’t live or work on the island, only visitors.

What we know:

The mayor pointed to traffic data showing about 60,000 cars enter the city daily. At a dollar each, that could generate an estimated $11 million a year.

Commissioner Lisa Robinson noted that a similar tolling model "was instrumental" for nearby Treasure Island years ago.

The other side:

Residents and business owners are pushing back under the banner "No Tolls on St. Pete Beach."

Signs reading "Tolls = resident tax" and "No tolls = no tax" are appearing across the island, and a related petition has already gathered more than 1,600 signatures. Opponents argue the plan misses the mark for several reasons:

Under Florida law, toll revenue can only be used for road projects, not wastewater or stormwater repairs, key needs listed by the city.

The group also says the law requires tolls to be applied equally, meaning residents and workers may not be exempt.

Business owners worry the impact would extend beyond the city’s budget. Ken Hautman, the co-owner of Chill Restaurant and Bar, said most of his employees live off the island, and a daily toll would add up quickly for hourly workers.

Others fear tourism and off-island traffic, which many businesses rely on, will decline.

Local perspective:

Restaurants like The Toasted Monkey are helping distribute anti-toll signs. Owner Matt Vario said locals need to understand that, despite intentions to target tourists, residents could end up paying the toll too.

Still, not everyone opposes the plan. During public comment Monday night, one resident spoke in favor of exploring the toll option.

What's next:

The city manager is preparing a formal presentation on the proposal that is expected to go before commissioners early next year. No vote has been scheduled.