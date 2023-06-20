Florida man known as ‘Pooh Bear’ arrested after chess game turns deadly, police say

article

The Haines City Police Department is crediting the community for helping arrest a murder suspect.

Officers say 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi Harris, who goes by ‘Pooh Bear’, is facing murder charges for his involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Harris walked up to a Winter Haven home on the 1000th block of Avenue N. around 3:30 p.m. while a group of men were playing chess.

Police say witnesses told them that Harris began arguing with 24-year-old Naquan Elijah Swift and shot him multiple times.

A 46-year-old bystander was also injured in the shooting, according to HCPD.

Police say both victims were taken to an area hospital and, despite life-saving measures, Swift died from his injuries. The second victim underwent surgery for his injuries, but police have not released his condition.

Harris has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said, "We couldn’t have arrested Harris so quickly without the community’s support."

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Harris’ arrest.