Expand / Collapse search

Florida man known as ‘Pooh Bear’ arrested after chess game turns deadly, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Haines City
FOX 13 News
Kristavion Jacoi Harris mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. article

Kristavion Jacoi Harris mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

HAINES CITY, Fla. - The Haines City Police Department is crediting the community for helping arrest a murder suspect.

Officers say 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi Harris, who goes by ‘Pooh Bear’, is facing murder charges for his involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday. 

According to the Haines City Police Department, Harris walked up to a Winter Haven home on the 1000th block of Avenue N. around 3:30 p.m. while a group of men were playing chess. 

Police say witnesses told them that Harris began arguing with 24-year-old Naquan Elijah Swift and shot him multiple times. 

PREVIOUS: Haines City Police searching for a suspect involved in fatal shooting

A 46-year-old bystander was also injured in the shooting, according to HCPD. 

Police say both victims were taken to an area hospital and, despite life-saving measures, Swift died from his injuries. The second victim underwent surgery for his injuries, but police have not released his condition. 

Harris has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said, "We couldn’t have arrested Harris so quickly without the community’s support."

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Harris’ arrest. 