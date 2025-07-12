Cards and More Expo sees massive crowds at first Tampa event

The Brief For the first time ever, the Cards and More Expo is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites by Hilton's USF location in Tampa. Rows of tables stretch as far as you can see — packed with everything from Pokémon and sports trading cards to memorabilia and games. For some collectors, it’s turned into more than just a weekend hobby, they turned a few hundred dollars in cards into successful trading businesses.



Lines wrapped around the Hilton Embassy Suites by USF as thousands of people trickled in and out throughout the day - eager to walk through salon rooms filled with everything from nostalgic favorites to brand new collectibles.

With several expos of its kind happening around the country this weekend, manager Brian Mezger, who flew in from Texas, tells us Tampa had been on his wish list for a while.

"We're always trying to go to places that we feel like are thirsty for the hobby and Tampa's always been on my personal radar. I'm a huge Bucs fan," Mezger added.

Inside, rows of tables stretched as far as you can see — packed with everything collectors can imagine.

What they're saying:

"You're gonna have everything from Pokémon — which is gonna be the biggest — Marvel, there's One Piece, Magic, football, baseball, basketball. "There's even gonna be autographed memorabilia and oddball TCGs," Mezger stressed.

But it isn’t just about what’s on the tables — it’s the community around them. Fellow event manager John Ubranski says that’s what makes these expos special.

"People have a shared interest, but maybe they come from different backgrounds, different walks of life, so it’s really great to have that camaraderie and that one thing you can talk about — selling, buying, trading. It's really fun." Ubranski said.

For some collectors, like Pokémon vendor Stefan Billups, it’s turned into more than just a weekend hobby.

"This is one of the biggest surges in the industry since 2020. Since January, we've done probably 20 shows and compounded a portfolio of over $15,000 off of a single $60 investment," Billups explained.

Stefan and his friends even have a running joke that Pikachu keeps the lights on.

"We drove two and a half hours from Ocala and were able to pay for our hotel, our booth, all of our snacks and gas off of Pokémon, Pikachu paid the bills," Billups laughed.

The Cards and More Expo wraps up tomorrow — giving collectors and newcomers alike one more day to trade, buy, or just share stories about the hobby they love.

The event will be held in the same location from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

