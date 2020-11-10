Career Source Tampa Bay hosting hiring event for veterans

article

Just in time for Veterans Day, several events are taking place for veterans looking for work.

Career Source Tampa Bay is hosting a virtual hiring event called, "Paychecks for Patriots." It starts Tuesday at 2 p.m. with a free webinar for veterans on how to handle virtual job fairs.

Then, Wednesday, on Veterans Day, the job fair takes place at 10 a.m.

For a link to sign up, head over to CareerSourceTampaBay.com.

Paychecks for Patriots' virtual career fairs are open to veterans and military dependents in Florida at no cost. Over the past seven years, more than 6,700 veterans and military family members have participated in Paychecks for Patriots events.

