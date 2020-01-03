Caregiver stole over $1 million from elderly client who died, deputies say

article

A Sarasota woman is accused of stealing a total of $1,102,307 from a 94-year-old over the past four years.

Sarasota County deputies began investigating 55-year-old Anna Bullinger in September 2019 after an estate attorney noticed suspicious bank transactions made by the suspect, they said. The elderly victim from Nokomis had passed away a few months prior. Bullinger was her caregiver, investigators said.

Detectives said Bullinger deposited a $90,000 check the day after the victim’s death and cashed 147 checks – which totaled to be over half a million dollars – between January 2015 and June 2019.

They said she is also suspected of transferring a trust account worth $650,000 to her daughter in January 2019.

The total amount of stolen money from the victim was $1,102,307.

Bullinger was arrested and faces a charge of exploiting the elderly. Deputies said she had prior arrests for theft and violation of probation.