Caring K9s reaches milestone with 1,000 therapy visits

In August 2024, Caring K9s reached 1,000 therapy dog visits, the earliest in a year that the nonprofit has hit that major milestone.

"Dogs bring peace to people," Caring K9s Director DJ Gwilt said.

The all-volunteer group has around 45 members, along with their four-legged friends. They visit hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and schools.

"I like the idea of going around and hopefully bringing a little joy to somebody's day. We visit people, a lot of people that are in a tough spot," Jim Engard said.

Engard and his golden retriever Chief joined six years ago. The duo has seen the organization grow from around six members to over 40 presently.

"Unfortunately, we still don't have enough dogs because the need out there is so great. I don't know that we never have enough dogs, but we're on the right track," he said.

The therapy dogs initially train for 3-6 months to earn certification. They must return for "refresher" classes every three months to keep their certificate.

The classes begin with warmups, with dogs practicing commands on platforms. They mimic patients in wheelchairs or using walkers, and practice dealing with younger children. The dogs practice "leave it" commands, which is a big one to keep the dogs safe. Dogs also practice the "return" command.

"It’s important because the places we go, every person is different," Gwilt said. "We try to prepare the dog for all of those situations."

Gwilt and her 9 ½-year-old golden retriever, Lincoln, have been together since Lincoln was eight weeks old.

"Some people who are disabled or in a nursing home, it's very stressful to be without their family or without their pets, especially ones in the hospital. They miss their pets at home," Gwilt said. "I think it's very important to visit with our dogs. They have an unspoken communication with patients."

Caring K9s doesn’t have any breed restrictions, but dogs must get along with people and other dogs. Dogs must be a year old to get certified. For those interested, Gwilt has them watch a training class first.

