Carne asada recipe with coconut jasmine rice and black beans

The Brief This carne asada coconut jasmine rice black beans recipe features marinated skirt or flank steak paired with flavorful sides to serve four people. The meal combines citrus-marinated grilled steak, coconut milk jasmine rice and seasoned black beans. Cooks can prepare the full dinner using simple step-by-step instructions and fresh ingredients.



Home cooks can prepare a complete four-person dinner featuring citrus-marinated skirt steak alongside homemade coconut jasmine rice and seasoned black beans.

Carne Asada coconut jasmine rice black beans recipe

What we know:

The main entrée uses 1½ to 2 pounds of skirt or flank steak paired with a zesty marinade.

To make the marinade, mix together the following ingredients:

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 2 limes

Juice of 1 orange

4 minced garlic cloves

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons Chef’s Secret Seasoning

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 minced jalapeño (optional)

Combine all marinade ingredients except the meat, then coat the steak thoroughly and marinate for 2 to 4 hours. Remove the steak from the liquid and let it rest at room temperature for about 20 minutes before cooking. Grill or sear the steak over high heat for 3 to 5 minutes per side, depending on thickness and preferred doneness. Allow the meat to rest for 8 to 10 minutes, then slice thinly against the grain.

Coconut Jasmine Rice preparation

The side dish pairs aromatic jasmine rice with coconut milk and citrus zest.

Ingredients for the rice include:

2 cups rinsed jasmine rice

1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk

1½ cups water

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon Chef’s Secret Seasoning

Zest of 1 lime

Fresh cilantro for finishing

Combine the rinsed rice, coconut milk, water, butter, and Chef’s Secret Seasoning in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 15 to 18 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it rest covered for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and finish with fresh lime zest and cilantro.

Seasoned easy black beans

The black bean side dish takes 10 to 15 minutes to simmer on the stove.

Ingredients for the beans include:

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ white onion, diced

2 minced garlic cloves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 to 2 tablespoons Chef’s Secret Seasoning

½ cup chicken stock or water

Juice of ½ lime

Chopped cilantro

Sauté the diced onion and garlic in olive oil until softened. Add the cumin and Chef’s Secret Seasoning, then stir in the black beans and stock. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes while lightly crushing some beans to create a creamier texture. Finish the dish by stirring in the fresh lime juice and cilantro.

Recipe ingredient substitutions

What we don't know:

The recipe does not specify alternative spice options if Chef's Secret Seasoning is unavailable.

Serving suggestions

Plate the sliced steak alongside warm scoops of coconut jasmine rice and spoonfuls of black beans for a complete meal.