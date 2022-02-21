Carnival Cruise Line to relax mask policy next month

article

Carnival Cruise Line will reportedly relax its mask mandates for guests starting in March.

The company says that starting March 1, masks will be recommended but they won't be required. There also may be certain venues and events onboard where you will be required to wear a mask.

"Please pay close attention to onboard signage," the website states.

Carnival says the CDC requires pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests, ages 2 and older, to be taken within two days prior to the sailing date.

"Effective March 1, guests who are up to date with their vaccines, i.e., received a booster if eligible, may take their test within three days prior to sailing."

Vaccinated guests are not required to maintain physical distance onboard the ship.

It is recommended that unvaccinated guests maintain physical distancing as follows:

Indoors – Remain at least 6 feet from others not in your cruise companion group. As such, we encourage you to take the stairs whenever possible, if you are able to do so.

Outdoors – Remain at least 3 feet from others when not wearing a mask and not in your cruise companion group.

You can read Carnival's full policy on vaccines/masks HERE.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced earlier this month that it will no longer require guests and crew members to wear face masks on board starting March 1.

