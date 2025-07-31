Carrollwood high school student creates Arts for Care; a program for people with developmental disabilities

The Brief Anika Iyer founded the non-profit organization Arts for Care, an art therapy for people with neurodivergence and developmental disabilities at just 17-years-old. Anika is positively impacting her current participants; parents have seen first-hand the progress their children are making with this art therapy. Neurodivergent individuals have strong visual senses; Art helps them express themselves since they struggle with speech.



Carrollwood Day School student Anika Iyer, 17, founded the non-profit organization Arts for Care, an art therapy program for people with neurodivergence and developmental disabilities.

What we know:

Individuals with these cognitive disabilities have trouble with speech, making their visual senses strong. Art therapy helps the participants express themselves.

Anika wanted to give these individuals a chance to be heard. She shares, "The thing that I was most unprepared for, really, how much that these individuals would teach me. When I came in here, they taught me so much, not just about patience and perseverance, but at looking at things from a different perspective and kind of being more mindful of my actions and my words. I just started realizing that some of these voices weren't being heard and they weren't given the right outlet to be expressed."

Parents of the participants have observed the positive impact Anika has on them.

Heather Greenhalgh’s daughter, Isla, is part of this program. Heather said, "Art projects that she puts together for the kids are really great because no matter what level they're on, they can participate in them. She's a really kind, warm, patient girl that you can tell her heart's in it. It's been really nice to see her interact with all the kids."

Arts for Care’s mission is to empower individuals with Down Syndrome through art therapy. As said on its website,"We are dedicated to facilitating personal expression, enhancing social skills, and building self-esteem through creative engagement. By providing tailored artistic experiences, we aim to improve concentration, motor skills, and overall well-being, fostering a supportive community where every participant can thrive and achieve their fullest potential."

Anika emphasizes,"I, all in all, just have a great time doing this. It's helped me build a community. And most importantly, I think as humans, we all deserve a sense of purpose. And this is just where I found my sense of purpose."

The backstory:

Anika found her love for helping others through volunteer work at Gigi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center.

What's next:

Anika plans to study neuroscience in college.

Why you should care:

As of 2001, Down Syndrome has been the lowest-funded major genetic disorder even though it's the most recurring chromosomal disorder.

They are an underrepresented community and programs like Arts for Care help them grow.