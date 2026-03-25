CASA Pinellas expands legal help for domestic violence survivors through new Stetson Law partnership

The Brief CASA Pinellas is partnering with Stetson University College of Law to expand legal services for survivors. The nonprofit serves about 3,000 survivors each year, with demand continuing to grow. Law students will help with cases—and help develop tools to support human trafficking cases in court.



A growing need for legal support among domestic violence survivors is driving a new partnership in Pinellas County, one aimed at expanding access to justice while training future attorneys.

Each week, more than 50 survivors seek help at CASA Pinellas’ Family Justice Center, a one-stop location offering services like case management, childcare, mental health support, and assistance working with law enforcement and prosecutors.

Big picture view:

The organization serves roughly 3,000 survivors annually, but leaders say their legal resources have been stretched thin, with just a small team of attorneys and paralegals handling a growing number of complex cases.

To help bridge that gap, CASA has partnered with Stetson University College of Law, bringing nine law students on board this semester.

Many survivors face legal challenges that go beyond protective injunctions, ranging from housing disputes to family law and financial control by abusers.

CASA leaders say financial abuse is present in nearly all domestic violence cases, often leaving survivors without access to money or the ability to hire a private attorney.

Dig deeper:

The new partnership allows law students to assist with real cases, observe court proceedings, and draft legal documents, helping expand services while gaining hands-on experience.

The partnership is also extending beyond direct legal services.

CASA is working with the Office of the State Courts Administrator to develop a judicial "bench book" focused on human trafficking cases, a resource designed to help judges and attorneys better identify and handle those cases in court.

Law students from Stetson are contributing to that effort, helping build a tool that can be used across the legal system.

What they're saying:

CASA Pinellas CEO Lariana Forsythe says the Family Justice Center was designed to make help more accessible in one place, but legal needs continue to grow. She said, "It really runs the gamma of how somebody could use and weaponize something for a survivor that they would have legal problems.

Chief Justice Officer Noelle Polk Clark, who developed the organization’s Victims’ Rights Law Center, says partnerships are key to meeting that demand and to strengthening prevention efforts. "We have this phenomenal law school in our community, and we knew that they have a community enrichment focus, we knew they would want to help their community in this area," she explained.

Stetson Law Vice Dean Jason Palmer said, "The synergy was there, I mean it was a natural partnership."

What's next:

CASA leaders say the program is just beginning, with hopes to grow the partnership and further expand legal services and prevention efforts for survivors across the region.