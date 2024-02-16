Cassie Carli murder: Florida bill aims to make child custody exchanges safer after kidnapping, killing

Child custody exchanges are a major issue that is front and center in the Florida legislature.

Currently, HB 385 is awaiting a vote from the Florida Senate that, if passed, would make it so judges in child custody cases could require parents to meet at sheriff's office locations to exchange their children.

The bill is in memory of Cassie Carli, 37, who died after police said she was kidnapped by her child's father in the midst of a custody exchange.

"Cassie was the best mother in the world. She lived for Saylor," her friend and co-worker Stacy Cole said.

Carli was a loving mother and devoted friend to Cole. After their friendship began, Cole said Carli confided in her about the psychological abuse she faced from her child's father, 36-year-old Marcus Spanevelo.

Then, on March 27, 2022, Carli disappeared after a planned child custody exchange of their daughter in a public parking lot of a restaurant in Navarre Beach near Pensacola.

"I literally, physically fell to the floor, because I knew in my gut Marcus had done something horrible to her," Cole said.

Six days later investigators found her body in a shallow grave in Springville, Alabama on property owned by people with ties to Spanevelo. Police believe he kidnapped her during the exchange and then buried her body.

Pictured: Marcus Spanevelo.

Monday in Tampa, a different planned child custody exchange also turned violent.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they captured chopper video of the moment a child was found safe at a nearby McDonald's. Deputies said the child's parents got into an argument at the father's home and that someone accompanying the mother pulled a gun on the father.

Four people now faced charges in that case.

Both cases are clear examples of why Cole is pushing for the passage of Cassie's Law or HB 385, which would make it so family court judges could require parents to meet at designated safe exchange spots located at county sheriff's offices where it's always well-lit and under 24 hour surveillance.

"This is the good that's come from something horrendous. Seeing the support is amazing," Cole said.

In January the bill unanimously passed the Florida House and now awaits a vote in the Florida Senate set for next week. If it passes, it'll then head to the governor's desk.

"She will continue to be a lot for forever, for eternity, in protecting Florida families," Cole said.

Spanevelo is being charged with kidnapping resulting in a death and abuse of a corpse. He's pleaded not guilty to both charges. His trial is set for next month in Alabama.